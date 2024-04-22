C.J. Stroud: Tank Dell looks great, has gotten a lot better

Texans wide receiver Tank Dell’s rookie season was cut short by a broken leg, but that hasn’t stopped him from making strides as he heads into his second NFL season.

Dell has been running for some time and he took part in workouts with new teammate Stefon Diggs and quarterback C.J. Stroud before the team’s offseason program got underway last week. Stroud said that those workouts were a sign that Dell has recovered from the injury and that he has made progress as a player since he was forced to shut things down.

“He looks great,” Stroud said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “He’s gotten a lot better. Mentally, I think for both of us, really all of the rookies coming into Year Two, everything is starting to slow down, and the wheels aren’t turning so much up in your head. You’re starting to play ball. Being able to throw with him in L.A. was really big.”

The trade for Diggs has captured recent headlines in Houston, but there was plenty to be excited about in their receiving corps before his arrival. Dell and Nico Collins shined with Stroud last year and adding Diggs only makes for a more imposing group as the Texans try for a second straight division crown.