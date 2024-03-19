Tank Dell going “full speed” in recovery from broken leg

Wide receiver Tank Dell was seen in a photo of the Texans’ new uniforms that team chairman Cal McNair shared on Monday and he’s well on his way to being healthy enough to wear the threads in a game.

Dell got off to a fast start during his rookie season in Houston, but a broken leg brought his campaign to an early end. In an interview with the team’s website, Dell said he’s made a lot of progress on his way back to the field.

“It’s been going great,” Dell said. “I’ve been hitting the road full speed. Great recovery. . . . “I’m giving all the props to our training staff and our strength staff. They’ve been getting me on the right road and I feel like I’m back and ready. I’m waiting on the lights to shine again and just to go out there as a team and go complete the mission.”

Nico Collins, Noah Brown, John Metchie, and Robert Woods are also back as receivers for the Texans and matching that continuity with Dell’s return to form should lead to good things in the passing game for the Texans come the fall.