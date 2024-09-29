C.J. Stroud throws for 345 yards, two touchdowns to rally the Texans past the Jaguars

The Texans couldn’t get out of their own way, but somehow, someway they found a way to win. Having C.J. Stroud at quarterback helps.

Stroud threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Dare Ogunbowale, using up 2:36 of the final 2:54, for a 24-20 win over the Jaguars. Jacksonville remained winless at 0-4, while Houston improved to 3-1.

Houston offensive guard Kenyon Green, a former first-round pick, and core special teams layer Steven Sims had especially forgettable days. Green had three penalties — twice downfield illegally and a holding penalty — and Sims had a muffed punt inside his own 10 that led to Jacksonville’s first touchdown and a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty on a Jaguars punt with the Texans trying to come back.

The Texans finished with 12 penalties for 93 yards, their third consecutive game with at least 11 penalties. Offensive linemen Green, Shaq Mason and Laremy Tunsil had a combined seven penalties — four holds, a false start and two ineligible players downfield — with several of them erasing big plays.

But the Texans outgained the Jaguars 435 to 313, with Stroud going 27-of-40 for 345 yards and two touchdowns. Nico Collins caught 12 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown, and third running back Cam Akers had 13 carries for 53 yards. Stefon Diggs caught five passes for 69 yards and ran for a 6-yard touchdown.

Trevor Lawrence was 18-of-33 for 169 yards and two touchdowns, with Brian Thomas catching six for 86 yards and a touchdown and Christian Kirk seven for 61 and a touchdown.