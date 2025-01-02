Cade Otton, Antoine Winfield Jr. back at Bucs practice

The Buccaneers have played without tight end Cade Otton and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. in recent weeks, but both players are moving in the right direction heading into Week 18.

Otton, who has missed the last two games with a knee injury, and Winfield, who has missed three with his own knee issues, were both out of practice on Wednesday, but the team listed both of them as limited participants on Thursday. Friday will bring another practice and injury designations for Sunday’s game against the Saints.

Tight end Payne Durham (quad) was also limited after sitting out on Wednesday. Cornerback Jamel Dean (knee) remained out.

Wide receiver Mike Evans took a rest day, tight end Devin Culp (ribs) moved up to full participation, and wide receiver Sterling Shepard (hamstring), defensive lineman William Gholston (knee), running back Bucky Irving (shoulder, shin), and left tackle Tristan Wirfs (foot, knee) stayed in the limited category.