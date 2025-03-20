Cal makes hire of Ron Rivera as G.M. official

Ron Rivera officially has a new job.

The former NFL head coach was officially hired to be the General Manager of the football program at Cal, his alma mater. He announced last month he was taking the job, and the UC Board of Regents approved his hire Thursday.

Rivera will report directly to chancellor Rich Lyons, according to Josh Dubow of the Associated Press.

In the newly created role, which is funded by private donations, Rivera will focus on revenue generation and fundraising.

“The football program is an indispensable part of our university and our community,” Lyons said in a statement. “And, so, we are taking the steps necessary so that the team can excel in the changed landscape of intercollegiate athletics. The combination of Ron’s incredible football acumen and his powerful dedication to his alma mater makes him a perfect fit for this new role. It is an unprecedented opportunity to achieve the excellence I know our program is capable of.”

Rivera earned All-America honors at Cal in 1983 before becoming a second-round pick of the Bears in 1984.

“I am fired up to be coming home,” Rivera said. “My love and passion for Cal has never changed, and I couldn’t be more excited about the future of our football program. I look forward to working with Chancellor Lyons as we look to Jim Knowlton, Justin Wilcox and all of our staff and players to compete for championships as we move forward in this new and rapidly changing era of college football.”

He was head coach for Carolina for nine seasons, leading the Panthers to an NFC championship, and with Washington for four years. Rivera had a 102-103-2 record in the regular season.

He interviewed for the Bears and Jets head coaching jobs this offseason and also was a candidate to join new head coach Liam Coen’s staff in Jacksonville.