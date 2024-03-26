Cal McNair approved as Texans’ principal owner

NFL owners approved Cal McNair as the new principal owner of the Texans, the team announced Tuesday.

McNair, who previously served as the team’s CEO and chairman, becomes the official representative of the club. His mother, Janice McNair, had served in that role since her husband and team founder Bob McNair died in 2018, with Cal running the day-to-day football operations for his mother.

“The Houston Texans mean so much to our family and I’m extremely proud that Cal will continue to lead the franchise moving forward,” Janice McNair said in a statement. “He has done such a terrific job as our CEO, and we believe this move is what’s best for everyone involved with the organization to secure our future under Cal’s leadership. I know how pleased Bob would be to see this and our fans should be incredibly excited about the direction we are headed. I will continue to support Cal and the team in every way that I can and, of course, be rooting for us each and every week.”

Cal becomes the principal owner of the Texans only months after his brother, Cary, attempted to have their mother declared legally incapacitated. That would have paved the way for a guardian over her affairs, and potentially a sale of the team. Cary McNair since has dismissed the lawsuit.

“I first want to acknowledge the incredible work my mom has done over the last five years since taking over,” Cal McNair said in a statement. “She has been an inspirational leader for our family, our team and our community. I can’t thank her enough for the foundation she has helped build and her countless contributions both on and off the field. It’s an exciting time to be a Houston Texan and I’m honored to lead this franchise. This move ensures the long-term stability of our franchise and we will continue to operate the way we have been over the last couple years, pursuing a championship for the City of Houston while doing great things in the community and for our fans.”