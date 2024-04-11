Cal McNair: Texans embrace the higher expectations

The Texans outperformed expectations in 2023, but it will be harder for them to do that this year.

After picking up quarterback C.J. Stroud, edge rusher Will Anderson and head coach DeMeco Ryans last offseason, the Texans won the AFC South and their first playoff game. They followed up that success by moving to acquire running back Joe Mixon, edge rusher Danielle Hunter and wide receiver Stefon Diggs this offseason.

The Diggs trade was the most recent of those moves and it raised the bar for the reigning division champs even higher. In an interview with Randy McEvoy of KPRC, Texans owner Cal McNair said the team is comfortable with that change of circumstance.

“We embrace the expectations,” McNair said. “That’s where we want to be. At the same time, it’s about building the team and the team being coached and working hard. It’s the day-to-day things that are going to get us where we want to get to, but we got to stay focused and work hard every day to bring about where we want to go.”

The Texans won’t take anyone by surprise this time around, but they won’t need to if everyone plays as well as the team hopes.