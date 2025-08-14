Calais Campbell expects 2025 to be his final season

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell started his NFL career with the Cardinals and he expects to end it with the team as well.

Campbell spent his first nine seasons in Arizona and returned to the team this offseason after playeing for four other teams over the last eight seasons. Campbell didn’t make any guarantees on Thursday when he was asked if this will be his final season, but he did make a strong suggestion that he’s viewing the coming year as his farewell to the NFL.

“I’d be very surprised if it wasn’t,” Campbell said, via Darren Urban of the Cardinals’ website.

A final year with the Cardinals would make a fine bookend to a stellar career, especially if Campbell’s return also helps the Cardinals return to the postseason for just the second time since his initial departure from the desert.