Calais Campbell will be back in No. 93 for Cardinals

Calais Campbell is back with the Cardinals and he’s back in his familiar No. 93.

The Cardinals announced on Wednesday that the defensive lineman will be wearing the same number that he wore in Arizona for the first nine years of his career. Campbell also wore the number with the Falcons, Ravens, Jaguars, and Dolphins.

Defensive lineman Justin Jones wore No. 93 in 2024, but he will now be No. 98. The Cardinals also announced that linebacker Baron Browning will wear No. 5, quarterback Jacoby Brissett will wear No. 7, edge rusher Josh Sweat will wear No. 10, and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson will wear No. 94.

The team’s rookies have also unveiled their numbers. First-round defensive tackle Walter Nolen will be No. 97, second-round corner Will Johnson will be No. 0, third-round edge rusher Jordan Burch is now No. 52, fourth-round linebacker Cody Simon is No. 50, fifth-round corner Denzel Burke is No. 29), sixth-round guard Hayden Conner will wear No. 58, and seventh-round safety Kitan Crawford drew No. 36.