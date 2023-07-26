Calais Campbell’s message to Mac Jones: “You don’t trash talk me”

Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell faced Patriots quarterback Mac Jones last season when Campbell was playing for the Ravens, and Campbell was not impressed.

Campbell said Jones was “kind of disrespectful” and ought to learn that in the NFL, defensive linemen don’t take kindly to disrespectful quarterbacks.

“I don’t even remember now [what Jones said],” Campbell said, via ESPN. “Just trash-talking to the highest level. But it was just, ‘You don’t trash talk me.’”

Patrick Mahomes said on Netflix’s Quarterback documentary that he shows opponents respect in part because he thinks defensive linemen take fewer shots at respectful quarterbacks. Campbell said Mahomes is right about that.

“That’s very true. He let the cat out of the bag now, though,” Campbell said. “Be nice because you don’t want to get hit. But there is definite truth to that.”

It’s a truth that Jones may need to learn.