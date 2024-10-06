Caleb Williams has his best game as Bears get easy win over Panthers

Caleb Williams made the Bears glad they drafted him today. And made the Panthers wish they’d been the team to draft him instead.

Williams was excellent from start to finish today in Chicago as the Bears cruised to a win over the Panthers.

The Bears took Williams with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft — a pick they got from the Panthers after trading the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft to Carolina, so that the Panthers could draft Bryce Young. Young has played so badly that he’s now the Panthers’ backup, and has never looked as good as Williams looked today.

Young got in the game for some garbage time reps at the end of the game, long after it was out of reach, as Panthers coach Dave Canales tried to give Young some live game action in a situation when the game was already over.

The win improves the Bears’ record to 3-2 on the season, and it was Chicago’s eighth straight win at Soldier Field. The Bears are still long shots in a very competitive NFC North, but they have to be pleased with where things are heading.

The loss drops the Panthers to 1-4, and they’re among the worst teams in the NFL. Maybe so bad that they’ll earn the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, and hope they find a quarterback better than Young.