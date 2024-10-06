 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Caleb Williams hits DJ Moore for 34-yard touchdown against the Panthers

  
Published October 6, 2024 01:33 PM

The primary reason the Panthers regret trading up to draft Bryce Young last year is that Young has been terrible. A secondary reason is that the trade cost them wide receiver DJ Moore.

Moore, who went to the Bears as part of the package for the 2023 first overall pick, reminded the Panthers what he can do today when he took advantage of a broken coverage in the Panthers’ secondary and raced for a 34-yard touchdown catch.

It capped a good seven-play, 70-yard drive for the Bears and quarterback Caleb Williams, and it tied the game at 7-7.

Chuba Hubbard had a 38-yard touchdown run to start the scoring, but the Panthers’ passing game hasn’t been able to get anything going. They could use a receiver like Moore.