Caleb Williams hits DJ Moore for 34-yard touchdown against the Panthers

The primary reason the Panthers regret trading up to draft Bryce Young last year is that Young has been terrible. A secondary reason is that the trade cost them wide receiver DJ Moore.

Moore, who went to the Bears as part of the package for the 2023 first overall pick, reminded the Panthers what he can do today when he took advantage of a broken coverage in the Panthers’ secondary and raced for a 34-yard touchdown catch.

It capped a good seven-play, 70-yard drive for the Bears and quarterback Caleb Williams, and it tied the game at 7-7.

Chuba Hubbard had a 38-yard touchdown run to start the scoring, but the Panthers’ passing game hasn’t been able to get anything going. They could use a receiver like Moore.