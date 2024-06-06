Caleb Williams: I tell myself every day “we’re gonna be pretty damn good”

The Bears wrapped up their minicamp on Thursday and quarterback Caleb Williams is looking forward to what’s coming next.

Williams has spent the last few weeks learning the offense and creating chemistry with teammates as the Bears work to prepare for the 2024 season. The work has left Williams with high hopes for what a unit with players like Keenan Allen, DJ Moore, D’Andre Swift, Cole Kmet, and Rome Odunze will be able to do once they hit the field this fall.

“It’s pretty awesome,” Williams said, via Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times. “There’s a light at the end of that tunnel. Right now we’re working with our head down and we’re building, [but] just having that moment with myself — I do it every day — to sit there and say, ‘We’re gonna be pretty damn good.’ So I’ve just gotta keep going, keep working, and we’re all excited. It’s really important to have that mindset, but also have the mindset of let’s keep going, let’s keep working, let’s get after it.”

Spring work and facing defenses trying to stop everything you want to do are very different things and there are likely to be hiccups as the Bears move closer to the start of the regular season with a rookie quarterback. Williams’s upside and the talent around him still provide the most reason in a long time to hope for the best on the offensive side of the ball in Chicago.