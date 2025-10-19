 Skip navigation
Caleb Williams is on pace to become the Bears’ first 4,000-yard passer

  
Published October 18, 2025 09:21 PM

The Bears haven’t had a true franchise quarterback since Sid Luckman. They possibly have one in Caleb Williams.

Through five games, Williams has 1,179 receiving yards. That’s 235.8 per game. Multiplied that by 17 (carry the one), that projects to 4,008 yards.

If Williams gets there, he’ll be the first quarterback in Bears franchise history to throw for 4,000 or more yards in a season.

The current single-season leader for Chicago isn’t Jay Cutler but Erik Kramer. In 1995, Kramer threw for 3,838 yards.

The Bears are the only team to never have a 4,000-yard passer. It has happened 233 times in NFL history. The first player to do it was Joe Namath, who threw for 4,007 yards with the Jets in 1967.