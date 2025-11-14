Caleb Williams is the NFLPA Community MVP for Week 11

The NFL Players Association announced on Friday that Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has been named their Community MVP for Week 11.

Williams, through is Caleb Cares Foundation, flew 40 members of his youth football team from Bowie, Maryland to Chicago for a weekend of activities. The student-athletes attended a workshop on AI with Microsoft before attending the Bears’ win over the Giants in Week 10. After the game, they met with team executives and Williams to hear about their lives and receive advice about their futures.

“So many young people look up to athletes. Caleb Cares exists to empower young people with two essential truths: kindness matters because you never know what battle someone else is fighting; and with belief and hard work, any dream is possible,” Williams said in a statement. “I’m truly honored to receive the NFLPA Community MVP Award for our work and for leading with heart as we empower the next generation.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Williams’ foundation and he will be eligible for the Alan Page Award along with all of this season’s other weekly MVPs.