Caleb Williams leads late comeback in Chicago, Giants lose Jaxson Dart and the game

  
Published November 9, 2025 04:13 PM

The Giants appeared well on their way to an upset of the Bears in Chicago today. And then they lost quarterback Jaxson Dart.

With Dart out, Giants backup quarterback Russell Wilson couldn’t do much. And Bears quarterback Caleb Williams did plenty, throwing a touchdown pass with 3:56 left in the fourth quarter and then running for a touchdown with 1:47 remaining as the Bears beat the Giants 24-20.

Williams completed 20 of 36 passes for 220 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions, and added eight carries for 63 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Dart was off to a strong start in the game, completing 19 of 29 passes for 242 yards and also running six times for 66 yards and two touchdowns. But when Wilson got his chance to lead the offense, it stalled, and the Bears escaped with a comeback win.

At 6-3, the Bears are playoff contenders in the very competitive NFC North. At 2-8, the Giants are out of it, and the only question is whether they can keep Dart healthy and let their promising rookie develop while there’s nothing else promising about this franchise.