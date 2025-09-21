Caleb Williams matches career high with fourth TD pass

Caleb Williams has 275 passing yards, with the last 4 yards giving him his fourth touchdown pass. The Bears quarterback has thrown four touchdowns only once before, which came in a 35-16 win over the Jaguars in Week 6 last season.

The Bears’ most recent drive was 19 plays and 76 yards and used 9:54 of the third quarter.

Chicago leads 31-14 at the start of the fourth quarter.

Williams has completed 15 of 23 passes, with Luther Burden catching three for 101 yards and a touchdown. DJ Moore caught the most recent touchdown, with Rome Odunze and Cole Kmet also scoring.

The Bears have 351 yards.

With such a big lead, Williams might not get a chance to throw much more. His career high for passing yards is 340 in an overtime game against the Vikings last season.

On Sunday, Williams had more passing yards at halftime than he did in either of the first two games. He had three touchdown passes in the first two weeks combined.