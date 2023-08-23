Caleb Williams says he has not decided whether to enter the 2024 NFL draft

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is widely regarded as the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, but he says he hasn’t decided whether he’ll enter the draft in five months or not.

Williams said the draft is something he’ll decide at the time, which is in January, and not right now, as he enters his third and perhaps final college season.

“That’s for sure now going to be an in-the-moment decision at the end of the year,” Williams told ESPN. “It’s my third year, and the dream and goal was to go three-and-out. Being around these guys and in college and enjoying it, we’ll have to see at the end of this year.”

It seems extremely unlikely that Williams would really return to school for the 2024 season and turn down the tens of millions of dollars the NFL will be offering him. But by merely suggesting that he might not turn pro, Williams can send the message that he’s taking control of his own future. And if the team that earns the first overall pick in 2024 is not a team Williams wants to play for, things could get interesting.