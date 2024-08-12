Caleb Williams shows important skill in debut: Ability to avoid contact

For rookie quarterbacks in the preseason, one big question is whether the player passes the eyeball test. The other question is whether he shows the ability to avoid injuries to his eyeballs, and other body parts.

One of the most impressive aspects of Bears quarterback Caleb Williams’s impressive debut against the Bills was his ability to avoid contact.

On his second drive, he had an ability to throw a block after throwing a short pass. Williams wisely stopped short. Later, on a scramble, he wisely slid to a stop.

It looks simple, but how many quarterbacks over the years haven’t been able to do that? (Too many.)

The most impressive moment came just before his most impressive throw. Rolling to the right while being pursued by Bills defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot, Williams created space with a quick pump fake that froze the defender. It allowed him to throw the ball without taking a hit after releasing a great throw for a solid gain.

It’s a simple principle. Minimize hits, minimize chances of being injured. And despite the basic logic, too many quarterbacks allow pride, ego, and/or testosterone to take over.

“He’s just being aggressive!” some will say when a quarterback drops a shoulder for another yard or two. He’s also being stupid.

There were other reasons to be excited about the debut. On the opening drive of the game, Williams threw a dart on third and 12 for a conversion. He improvised a flick pass to running back D’Andre Swift as the walls caved in.

He ultimately looked the part. For a franchise that hasn’t had a franchise quarterback since Sid Luckman, that’s the best news of all.