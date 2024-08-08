Caleb Williams to make preseason debut this week

It will be Caleb Williams time on Saturday in Buffalo.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said that the first overall pick in this year’s draft will get the start at quarterback against the Bills this weekend. Eberflus said the same is true of the team’s other healthy starters.

Williams did not play at all in the Hall of Fame Game last week and Eberflus declined to specify the number of plays that any of the first-string players will play.

“We want to see a good flow and a good rhythm to it,” Eberflus said at his press conference.

The Bills announced Josh Allen will also be playing this weekend, so Williams won’t be pitted against another Bears first-round quarterback to kick off his career. Mitchell Trubisky figures to be in the game for Buffalo fairly early, however.