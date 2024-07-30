Caleb Williams will not play in the Hall of Fame Game

We’re going to have to wait a little bit longer to see Caleb Williams quarterback the Bears in game action.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters on Tuesday that Williams will not be playing against the Texans in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday night. Williams said earlier this week that he wanted to play, but Eberflus said that neither the first overall pick nor any of the other starters will be playing.

Eberflus said he’s been happy with what he’s seen from the first-stringers in padded practices and cited the extra time the team has had to work due to playing in Canton while discussing how much work they have been able to do.

Tyson Bagent, Brett Rypien, and Austin Reed will be the available quarterbacks for Chicago. The Bears will play their second preseason game on August 10 and that could be the spot for Williams to take his first competitive snaps of the summer.