Caleb Williams: I’d love to get out there and play in Hall of Fame Game

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has not announced the plan for quarterback Caleb Williams in the Hall of Fame Game, but Williams knows what he’d like to do against the Texans in Canton, Ohio on Thursday night.

Williams told reporters on Monday that “it’s pretty awesome” to be at the Hall of Fame and that he “would love to get out there and play” this week. He also said any risk involved in getting on the field for the preseason is lower than the benefit he can get from game action.

“I always think there’s more pros than cons in anything, especially for a young guy like myself,” Williams said. “The reps are always paramount for anybody like myself, a young rookie, a second-year guy, a third-year guy. It’s paramount. It’s really important and we’ll see about these preseason games coming up, how they play out.”

Eberflus will have final say on Williams’s status and we’ll know soon if the first overall pick will be making his debut this week.