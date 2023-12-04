Caleb Williams won’t play in Holiday Bowl for USC

USC quarterback Caleb Williams — the presumptive No. 1 overall pick in 2024 — recently told the L.A. Times that it’s still a “game-time decision” whether or not he’ll even declare for the draft.

Circumstances have offered another clue of his plans.

Via multiple reporters, USC head coach Lincoln Riley said on Monday that Williams won’t play in the program’s upcoming Holiday Bowl matchup against Louisville.

With Williams’ NFL future at stake, this isn’t much of a surprise. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner, Williams followed up that campaign by completing 68.6 percent of his passes for 3,633 yards with 30 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also rushed for 11 touchdowns.

Williams began his college career at Oklahoma before following Riley to USC via transfer in 2022.