Calijah Kancey, Cody Mauch questionable for Bucs

The Buccaneers may not have either of their top two draft picks for Sunday’s opener in Minnesota.

First-round pick Calijah Kancey and second-round pick Cody Mauch are both listed as questionable to play against the Vikings.

Kancey would seem to be the better bet to play. The defensive tackle has been battling a calf injury for weeks, but he was able to move from limited practice participation on Thursday to a full session on Friday.

Mauch has a back injury and has not practiced the last two days. Head coach Todd Bowles told reporters that Aaron Stinnie will start at right guard if Mauch is not in the lineup on Sunday.