Calijah Kancey downgraded to out for Buccaneers-Commanders

The Buccaneers won’t have another one of their key defensive players in Week 1.

With Logan Hall already ruled out with a foot injury, fellow defensive lineman Calijah Kancey has been downgraded to out with a calf injury.

Kancey was added to the report on Friday as a limited participant in practice. He was initially questionable.

Receiver Trey Palmer (concussion) remains questionable.

Tampa Bay also announced the team has elevated defensive linemen C.J. Brewer and Mike Greene from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday.