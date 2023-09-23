Calijah Kancey ruled out, Carlton Davis questionable for Bucs

Buccaneers first-round pick Calijah Kancey will miss his second straight game.

Kancey has been ruled out for Monday’s matchup with the Eagles. The defensive tackle has a calf injury that he first suffered this summer and has not been able to shake in the early weeks of the regular season.

Cornerback Carlton Davis also missed last weekend, but he is listed as questionable for Monday with a toe injury.

Guard Cody Mauch (back), defensive tackle Vita Vea (pec), and linebacker Devin White (groin) are also listed as questionable. Linebacker SirVocea Dennis (hamstring) will not play.