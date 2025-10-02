Calvin Ridley misses practice again for Titans

The Titans are looking for their first win of the season and their chances of getting it will be better with wide receiver Calvin Ridley in the lineup.

Unfortunately for them, Ridley’s status for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals is in some doubt. Ridley missed practice for the second straight day due to knee and elbow issues.

Safety Mike Brown (knee), offensive lineman Blake Hance (shoulder), right tackle JC Latham (hip), and wide receiver Bryce Oliver (knee) were also out of practice.

Defensive lineman James Lynch (shoulder), running back Tyjae Spears (ankle), safety Kevin Winston (hamstring), and guard Kevin Zeitler (foot) were all listed as limited.