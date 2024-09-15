 Skip navigation
Bills show they're still the class of the AFC East
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
Could Tua injury affect NFL's handling of QBs?

Christian Watson's touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
PFT's Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Will Bengals, Ja'Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Christian Watson's touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
PFT's Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Will Bengals, Ja'Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Calvin Ridley puts Titans up 7-0

  
Published September 15, 2024 01:27 PM

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said that his team’s defense would be better on Sunday than it was against the 49ers last Monday, but there’s no sign of improvement yet.

Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley took a handoff from quarterback Will Levis and ran 10 yards for a touchdown. The Titans are now up 7-0 with 2:30 left to play in the first quarter.

Ridley’s score capped a nine-play, 68-yard drive that was helped out by multiple Jets penalties. They also got a 15-yard throw by Levis to Ridley and completions to Tyler Boyd and Josh Whyle also picked up chunks of yardage.

The Jets picked up one first down on their first drive, but a loss by Breece Hall and an Aaron Rodgers intentional grounding forced a punt.