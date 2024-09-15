Calvin Ridley puts Titans up 7-0

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said that his team’s defense would be better on Sunday than it was against the 49ers last Monday, but there’s no sign of improvement yet.

Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley took a handoff from quarterback Will Levis and ran 10 yards for a touchdown. The Titans are now up 7-0 with 2:30 left to play in the first quarter.

Ridley’s score capped a nine-play, 68-yard drive that was helped out by multiple Jets penalties. They also got a 15-yard throw by Levis to Ridley and completions to Tyler Boyd and Josh Whyle also picked up chunks of yardage.

The Jets picked up one first down on their first drive, but a loss by Breece Hall and an Aaron Rodgers intentional grounding forced a punt.