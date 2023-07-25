Cam Akers acknowledges this is a big season: I know what’s at stake here

It looked like Cam Akers had played his last game for the Rams when he stepped away from the team during the 2022 season. But the Rams didn’t trade the running back, and after ironing out “philosophical and football-related differences” with coach Sean McVay, Akers returned.

Akers ended up rushing for 635 yards and six touchdowns in the 10 games after his return, averaging 4.6 yards per carry, and McVay said during the offseason he expects Akers to build on his 2022 finish.

Akers is entering the final year of his rookie deal, scheduled to make $1.451 million in base salary.

He said Tuesday “of course” he thinks about this being a contract year.

“I know what it means,” Akers said, via video from the team. “I know what’s at stake here, but I’m here to play football. That’s going to come, Lord willing, as long as I do my part. So, just here to play football. That’ll come.”

The league’s running backs are upset with their market as a group after Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard didn’t get contract extensions and will play this season under the franchise tag. The top running backs discussed their situation in a Zoom call over the weekend.

Akers was not part of the call, but agrees with his colleagues.

“If you ask me do I agree what’s going on with running backs? No,” Akers said. “I do think we are a value in the league. But, hey, our hands are kind of tied at this point. Just got to keep playing football. Prove it, I guess.”

Akers has never had a 1,000-yard season, getting 903 yards from scrimmage last season. He expects to have a big season this season.

“I’m trying to shoot for the stars, man,” Akers said in declining to name a goal.