Cam Akers throws trick play TD pass to Josh Oliver as Vikings score in London

  
Published October 5, 2025 10:05 AM

Vikings running back Cam Akers and tight end Josh Oliver had both been little-used this season, which made them ideal for the key participants in a trick play.

Akers threw a pass to Oliver today in London that the Browns never saw coming, resulting in a wide-open 32-yard touchdown.

It was the first pass of Akers’ NFL career, but he was a high school quarterback who threw the ball on trick plays eight times during his college career at Florida State, and Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell was confident in Akers’ throwing ability.

It was Oliver’s third catch of the season.

The extra point tied the score 7-7.