Cam Heyward, Darius Slay set to play for Steelers on Sunday

  
Published November 22, 2025 01:14 PM

The Steelers made a couple of changes to their injury designations on Saturday.

Defensive end Cam Heyward and cornerback Darius Slay were listed as questionable to play on Friday, but the team announced that they no longer have any kind of designation. That leaves both players on track to play against the Bears.

Heyward missed practiced on Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle injury, but returned to practice Friday. Slay has been making his way back from a concussion.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (left wrist) remains questionable to play. Edge rusher Alex Highsmith (pectoral) is listed as doubtful and not expected to play against Chicago.