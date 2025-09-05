Cam Heyward doesn’t commit to playing Sunday without a new contract

Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward ended his training camp hold-in, but he hasn’t stopped looking for a new contract.

Heyward made that clear when he spoke to reporters in Pittsburgh on Friday, but he was less clear when it came to his availability on Sunday against the Jets. The Steelers have a longstanding policy that they don’t negotiate during the season and Heyward wouldn’t commit to playing if something doesn’t come together before gameday.

Heyward said he is preparing to play, “but we will see” what winds up happening this weekend.

“I wish I had a straight answer for you right now,” Heyward said, via Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “All I can tell you is I’ve had to have a lot of tough conversations with my family, and I am bracing for everything.”

Heyward has been paid a $13.45 million roster bonus this year and has a base salary of $1.3 million. He’s set to make over $14 million next season, but none of the compensation is currently guaranteed.