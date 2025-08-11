 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_geno_smith_radiers_25081v3.jpg
Smith flips off Seahawks fans at preseason game
richardson.jpg
Simms: Richardson should’ve avoided finger injury
draft.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest statements of preseason Week 1

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_geno_smith_radiers_25081v3.jpg
Smith flips off Seahawks fans at preseason game
richardson.jpg
Simms: Richardson should’ve avoided finger injury
draft.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest statements of preseason Week 1

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cam Heyward is “looking to be valued”

  
Published August 11, 2025 05:01 PM

Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward is among a group of players currently not working to full capacity as they hope to get a new contract.

On Monday, Heyward explained the situation to reporters.

“Looking for my contract to be addressed,” Heyward said. “Honestly, looking to be valued.”

His current deal pays, on average, $14.5 million per year. He said that puts him at 22nd among defensive tackles, and at 36th among all defensive linemen.

Heyward is actually in a three-way tie for 35th as defensive linemen go, via Spotrac.com. And that does seem light.

“I know what I bring to this team, and what I’m capable of — on and off the field,” Heyward said.

He acknowledges that he signed a new contract last year. But he did so with a caveat.

“When I signed that, I told them, you know, when I have an All-Pro year, expect me to come back,” Heyward said. “I think everybody giggled a little bit, but in my head, I used it as motivation.”

Heyward was indeed a first-team All-Pro. And he said the effort to address the contract began in late February, at the Scouting Combine.

To date, a new deal hasn’t been done. The Steelers open the regular season in 27 days.