Cam Heyward is “looking to be valued”

Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward is among a group of players currently not working to full capacity as they hope to get a new contract.

On Monday, Heyward explained the situation to reporters.

“Looking for my contract to be addressed,” Heyward said. “Honestly, looking to be valued.”

His current deal pays, on average, $14.5 million per year. He said that puts him at 22nd among defensive tackles, and at 36th among all defensive linemen.

Heyward is actually in a three-way tie for 35th as defensive linemen go, via Spotrac.com. And that does seem light.

“I know what I bring to this team, and what I’m capable of — on and off the field,” Heyward said.

He acknowledges that he signed a new contract last year. But he did so with a caveat.

“When I signed that, I told them, you know, when I have an All-Pro year, expect me to come back,” Heyward said. “I think everybody giggled a little bit, but in my head, I used it as motivation.”

Heyward was indeed a first-team All-Pro. And he said the effort to address the contract began in late February, at the Scouting Combine.

To date, a new deal hasn’t been done. The Steelers open the regular season in 27 days.