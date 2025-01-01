Cam Heyward: Playing good ball matters, not what happens outside our stadium

The Steelers’ three-game losing streak has cost them control of their own fate in the AFC North and it’s left them with work to do in Week 18 regardless of what happens elsewhere in the division.

If the Ravens beat the Browns on Saturday afternoon, the Steelers won’t have a chance of winning the division in their game against the Bengals. Head coach Mike Tomlin said earlier this week that the team’s need to improve their performance will take precedence over resting ahead of the playoffs and defensive lineman Cam Heyward said he’s on the same page when it comes to keeping the focus internal.

“For me, and I think for a lot of guys in here, hopefully the whole team, it’s about just playing good ball,” Heyward said, via the team’s website. “We’ve got to get back on good footing, play with good technique. We control what we can control. I think going forward, ball just needs to be played the right way. It doesn’t matter what happens outside of our stadium. We understand we’re in the playoffs. So just focus on what we’ve got to focus on.”

If the Ravens and Steelers win, the Steelers would open the playoffs in Houston. A loss to the Bengals and a Chargers win on Sunday would set up a third meeting with the Ravens, so there would be implications for the Steelers beyond getting back on track in any scenario.