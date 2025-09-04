 Skip navigation
Cam Heyward received veteran rest day on Thursday

  
Published September 4, 2025 03:33 PM

Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward was not on the field for Thursday’s practice, raising some proverbial eyebrows given his contract dispute that lingered through the summer.

But according to the team’s practice report, there was nothing out of the ordinary.

Pittsburgh noted Heyward received a veteran rest day. That implies Heyward should be on the field Friday for the last practice of the week.

Head coach Mike Tomlin noted earlier this week that he’s expecting Heyward to play this week, noting the defensive lineman is likely “champing at the bit.”

Linebacker Nick Herbig (hamstring) was limited again on Thursday after having the same designation on Wednesday.

Defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (knee) did not practice for the second consecutive day.