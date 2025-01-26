Cam Jurgens active, but reportedly won’t play in NFC Championship Game

Philadelphia’s starting center is officially active for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against Washington, but it appears he’ll be available in only an emergency role.

According to multiple reports, Cam Jurgens is not slated to start due to a back injury.

Jurgens went through a pregame workout but he was listed as questionable for the contest. Jurgens did not participate in practice on Wednesday or Thursday and was limited on Friday.

With Jurgens sidelined, left guard Landon Dickerson was at center during pregame warm-ups and appears slated to start at the position. Tyler Steen will slot in at left guard.

Philadelphia’s inactives are quarterback Tanner McKee, cornerback Eli Ricks, defensive back Lewis Cine, offensive lineman Nick Gates, offensive lineman Darian Kinnard, guard Trevor Keegan, and receiver Ainias Smith.

There are no surprises on Washington’s inactives list. With right guard Sam Cosmi out after suffering a torn ACL, Trent Scott is likely to start at the position. Defensive tackle Daron Payne is also inactive.

Receiver K.J. Osborn, quarterback Jeff Driskel, cornerback Michael Davis, running back Chris Rodriguez, and linebacker Dominique Hampton are also inactive for the Commanders.