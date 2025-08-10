 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mlynchphotographer_250808.jpg
Lynch embracing post-football life as photographer
nbc_pft_bengals_250808.jpg
Bengals ‘not clean enough’ in preseason opener
nbc_pft_overduestatue_250808.jpg
PFT Draft: Who’s overdue for a statue?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mlynchphotographer_250808.jpg
Lynch embracing post-football life as photographer
nbc_pft_bengals_250808.jpg
Bengals ‘not clean enough’ in preseason opener
nbc_pft_overduestatue_250808.jpg
PFT Draft: Who’s overdue for a statue?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cam Little kicks 70-yard field goal

  
Published August 9, 2025 08:38 PM

If the game had counted, it could have been a record. By four yards.

Jaguars kicker Cam Little nailed a 70-yard field goal as the first half expired in Jacksonville’s preseason opener against the Steelers.

A sixth-round pick in 2024 and the team’s kicker last season, Little got his second NFL season started with a bang.

Last season, he made 27 of 29 field goals and 27 of 27 extra points. Along the way, he made a 59-yard field goal.

Former Ravens kicker Justin Tucker holds the record, with a 66-yard field goal in 2021 against the Lions.

Little the only kicker on the Jacksonville roster. With kicks like the one he made tonight, he won’t have to worry about the Jaguars bringing in competition.