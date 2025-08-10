Cam Little kicks 70-yard field goal

If the game had counted, it could have been a record. By four yards.

Jaguars kicker Cam Little nailed a 70-yard field goal as the first half expired in Jacksonville’s preseason opener against the Steelers.

A sixth-round pick in 2024 and the team’s kicker last season, Little got his second NFL season started with a bang.

Last season, he made 27 of 29 field goals and 27 of 27 extra points. Along the way, he made a 59-yard field goal.

Former Ravens kicker Justin Tucker holds the record, with a 66-yard field goal in 2021 against the Lions.

Little the only kicker on the Jacksonville roster. With kicks like the one he made tonight, he won’t have to worry about the Jaguars bringing in competition.