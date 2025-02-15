 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nflonsnl_250214.jpg
Manning, Kelce among best NFL players to host SNL
nbc_pft_garretttrade_251402.jpg
Could Browns try to attach Watson in Garrett deal?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250214.jpg
Parsons pushing Cowboys to be aggressive in 2025

Other PFT Content

Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nflonsnl_250214.jpg
Manning, Kelce among best NFL players to host SNL
nbc_pft_garretttrade_251402.jpg
Could Browns try to attach Watson in Garrett deal?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250214.jpg
Parsons pushing Cowboys to be aggressive in 2025

Other PFT Content

Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cam Newton calls his “locker room of losers” remark “aggressive but true”

  
Published February 14, 2025 08:03 PM

Former Panthers quarterback Cam Newton recently said that he arrived in 2011 to a “locker room of losers.” Former teammate Steve Smith Sr. and other Panthers from the 2010 team took exception.

Newton addressed the situation on the latest episode of his Fourth and 1 podcast.

“When did we become so sensitive?” Newton said, via the Associated Press. “When did we become so sensitive to really speaking what the reality is? A locker room full of losers? Aggressive, but it’s true.”

Newton said he wasn’t referring to any particular players, but to the entire situation with a team that went 2-14 the year before the Panthers made him the first overall pick in the draft.

“I’m not specifically talking about those guys,” Newton said “I’m talking about the culture that was there prior to me coming into the locker room -- and it was a losers’ mentality.”

The Panthers improved to 6-10 in Newton’s first year. By his fifth season, he was the NFL MVP and the Panthers went to the Super Bowl.

“Is it me saying that, ‘Oh when I came, I made everything [better]?’” Newton said. “No. I never said that. What I said was if you’re getting drafted No. 1, you’re going to a bad football team. That’s facts. And that’s the point that I was trying to tell Travis Hunter. You see what I’m saying? For me, everybody is so taken aback, like, ‘Oh, Cam said this.’ Bro, it’s the truth. It’s the truth.”

His broader point — that the first overall pick ends up with the worst team from the prior year — is true. He still went too far in making it. Instead of acknowledging that, he doubled down.

We’ll see what, if anything, his former teammates have to say about his latest remarks.