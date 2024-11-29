 Skip navigation
Cam Robinson has a full practice, listed as questionable to face Cardinals

  
November 29, 2024

Left tackle Cam Robinson was tagged as questionable on Friday, but things are trending appear to be trending in the right direction for the Vikings.

Robinson, who only played nine snaps last weekend, was a full participant in practice after being limited by a foot injury on Wednesday and Thursday. Head coach Kevin O’Connell said he was optimistic about Robinson’s chances of playing given the trajectory of the week.

Tight end Josh Oliver (wrist, ankle) and safety Jay Ward (elbow) are the only players who have been ruled out due to injury.

Linebackers Andrew Van Ginkel (thigh), Pat Jones II (knee), and Kamu Grugier-Hill (shoulder) joined defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard (toe) and wide receiver Brandon Powell (ankle) in avoiding designations after appearing on the injury report this week.