Cam Skattebo did some pushing and shoving at Monday Night Raw

Giants running back Cam Skattebo won’t be back on the field at MetLife Stadium again this season, but he made an appearance at Madison Square Garden on Monday night.

Skattebo had a ringside seat at WWE’s Monday Night Raw along with several of his teammates and comedian Andrew Schulz. Schulz got into a verbal exchange with a group of wrestlers, which led Skattebo, who is recovering from a severe ankle injury and was wearing a protective boot, to stand up and get into the mix.

After one of the wrestlers shoved Schulz, Skattebo pushed back and the other Giants also got involved in a staged shoving match between the two sides.

Skattebo remained behind a thick barrier the whole time and limited his interactions to stationary pushing and shoving over it, so there was unlikely to be any major risk of complicating his recovery even if some Giants fans would have likely preferred that the next blows he deliver come against whoever the team plays in Week 1 of the 2026 season.