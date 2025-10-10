 Skip navigation
Cam Skattebo scores a second TD, giving Giants a 27-17 lead

  
Published October 9, 2025 10:13 PM

Cam Skattebo and Jaxson Dart are going to be a problem for NFC East teams for years to come.

They have provided the Giants with four total touchdowns Thursday night, with Skattebo’s second touchdown — a 1-yard run — giving them a 27-17 lead.

Skattebo’s first touchdown came on a 4-yard run with 1:19 left in the first half.

He has 12 carries for 51 yards and two touchdowns.

Dart has four carries for 49 yards and a touchdown and has thrown for 137 yards and a touchdown.

Both teams have 242 yards, but the Eagles will need a comeback to leave New Jersey with a win.