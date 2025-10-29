Cam Skattebo suffered a fractured fibula, ruptured ligament in addition to dislocated ankle

Giants running back Cam Skattebo went immediately from Lincoln Financial Field to the operating room after dislocating his ankle in Sunday’s loss to the Eagles, but that won’t be the only injury he’s recovering from as he moves toward the 2026 season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Skattebo also fractured his fibula and ruptured the deltoid ligament in his ankle. The team said all went well with the surgery to replace his injuries and Rapoport reports that he’s expected to be ready for the team’s offseason work.

The Giants placed Skattebo on injured reserve on Tuesday. The fourth-round pick had 110 carries for 410 yards and five touchdowns before his injury.

Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary will handle the running back work for the Giants in Skattebo’s absence.