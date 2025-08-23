 Skip navigation
Cam Ward completes his preseason by directing a TD drive

  
Published August 22, 2025 09:30 PM

Cam Ward finished his preseason without a touchdown pass but having shown enough to have Titans fans excited.

He played two series in Friday night’s preseason game Friday night. Ward led the Titans to a touchdown on his second drive of the night, with Julius Chestnut scoring on a 1-yard run with 12:15 left in the second quarter.

In 16 plays, Ward completed 3 of 4 passes for 36 yards and ran for 1 yard on one carry. He had a 17-yard completion to Van Jefferson, who already is over 100 yards receiving tonight after a 65-yard touchdown reception from Brandon Allen after Ward’s departure.

Ward played seven series in three preseason games, with two touchdown drives and five punts.

He finished the preseason going 10-of-19 for 145 yards. Ward also got work in three joint practices against the Buccaneers (one) and the Falcons (two).

The Titans open the regular season Sept. 7 in Denver.