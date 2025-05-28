Cam Ward: I think I’m getting there at a rapid pace

Titans head coach Brian Callahan hasn’t named Cam Ward the team’s starting quarterback yet and the first overall pick in the draft is OK with splitting time at the position right now.

Ward, Will Levis, Brandon Allen, and Tim Boyle are all getting time under center during the team’s OTAs and Ward said he won’t rush the process of showing the Titans that he’s capable of handling the position. He also said that he thinks he’s getting a handle on things at a good clip, however.

“I’m on coach Callahan’s timeline,” Ward said, via CBSSports.com. “That’s really not my decision. I know I still got a lot to work on. I got a lot of processing to do to play in the NFL. I think I’m getting up there at a rapid pace and so I’m excited. I just think the biggest thing for me is just taking it day by day.”

One of the things Ward said he’s learned so far about the NFL is that “you’ve got to prove yourself” every year. The Titans’ quarterback plans should change once Ward proves himself for 2025, but it remains to be seen just how long that is going to take.