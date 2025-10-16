Cam Ward on coaching change: My job is to play QB, support any decision we make

Titans quarterback Cam Ward moved onto the second head coach of his brief NFL career when the team fired Brian Callahan and replaced him with Mike McCoy this week, but he said on Wednesday that the change isn’t going to create much upheaval for him.

Ward said he feels for Callahan “because of what he has done for me to get to this point,” but that he has developed a good relationship with McCoy since the pre-draft process and that he thinks the coach’s history with other top quarterbacks will benefit him over the rest of his rookie season.

“My job is to play quarterback, and my job is to help lead this team to wins,” Ward said, via the team’s website. “I am going to support whatever decision we make, and the guys in the locker room are going to support it. At the end of the day, with coach or without coach, we are trying to win football games and that is the same message coach Mike is preaching. We just have to live by it and stay true to it.”

There’s a chance McCoy could get the job on a permanent basis, but the offseason is likelier to bring a third head coach for Ward to work with and making sure his development stays on track through the changes will be of prime importance in Tennessee.