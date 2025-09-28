 Skip navigation
Cam Ward pulls no punches about Titans’ 0-4 start

  
Published September 28, 2025 05:21 PM

Titans quarterback Cam Ward called the team’s performance “mid” during the preseason and things have not moved in the right direction a month into the regular season.

Sunday’s 26-0 loss to the previously winless Texans dropped them to 0-4 on the season and Ward didn’t pull any punches in his postgame press conference when it came to assessing how the team has played while compiling that record.

“If we keep it a buck right now, we ass,” Ward said. “We’re 0-4. At this point, we have nothing to lose. We’ve lost a quarter of our f—king games and we’ve yet to do anything. We’ve got to lock in, especially myself.”

Ward said that he feels like he’s seen signs of progress during the practice week, but that “it has to show up on Sundays” for it to mean anything. That has not been the case, which has led to speculation that head coach Brian Callahan may be fired and replaced with someone who might have a better chance at getting things moving in the right direction in the near future.