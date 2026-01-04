 Skip navigation
Cam Ward scores TD, heads to locker room

  
January 4, 2026

The Titans’ bid to spoil the Jaguars’ attempt to win the AFC South is off to a mixed start.

A Jeffery Simmons sack on first down set up a three-and-out for the Jaguars offense and rookie quarterback drove his team right down the field. Ward hit fellow rookie Elic Ayomanor for a 39-yard gain on an early third down and then ran the ball in for a seven-yard touchdown a short time later.

It was Ward’s second rushing touchdown of the season and it put the Titans up 7-0 with 10:09 to play. Ward took a big hit at the end of the run and returned to the locker room after being checked out in the sideline medical tent.

Brandon Allen is the Titans’ backup and he will have a major role in who winds up as the AFC South champs if Ward is unable to return. The Jags need a win or a Texans loss to clinch the division crown.