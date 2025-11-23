 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_refereeinjured_251121.jpg
Referee Hill carted off during Bills vs. Texans
nbc_pft_texans_flowers_251121.jpg
Wild finish caps off Texans’ win over Bills
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251121.jpg
Sanders, Jones must show something in Week 12

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_refereeinjured_251121.jpg
Referee Hill carted off during Bills vs. Texans
nbc_pft_texans_flowers_251121.jpg
Wild finish caps off Texans’ win over Bills
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251121.jpg
Sanders, Jones must show something in Week 12

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cam Ward’s first NFL rushing touchdown cuts Seattle’s lead to 30-17

  
Published November 23, 2025 03:26 PM

The Titans are trading blows with the Seahawks in the second half of Sunday’s game, but that still leaves them down by 13 points late in the third quarter.

Rookie quarterback Cam Ward ran for a five-yard score with 1:18 to play in the third to cut the Seahawks’ lead to 30-17. It was the first NFL rushing touchdown for the first overall pick of this year’s draft.

Ward’s score came after Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet ran for a score to put the Seahawks up by 20 points. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith Njigba opened the quarter with his second receiving touchdown of the game and the wideout set the Seahawks’ single-season record for receiving yards before Charbonnet’s score.

The Titans got their first touchdown in between those scores when Chimere Dike returned a punt 90 yards for a score. It was the rookie’s second punt return touchdown of the season.