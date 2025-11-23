Cam Ward’s first NFL rushing touchdown cuts Seattle’s lead to 30-17

The Titans are trading blows with the Seahawks in the second half of Sunday’s game, but that still leaves them down by 13 points late in the third quarter.

Rookie quarterback Cam Ward ran for a five-yard score with 1:18 to play in the third to cut the Seahawks’ lead to 30-17. It was the first NFL rushing touchdown for the first overall pick of this year’s draft.

Ward’s score came after Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet ran for a score to put the Seahawks up by 20 points. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith Njigba opened the quarter with his second receiving touchdown of the game and the wideout set the Seahawks’ single-season record for receiving yards before Charbonnet’s score.

The Titans got their first touchdown in between those scores when Chimere Dike returned a punt 90 yards for a score. It was the rookie’s second punt return touchdown of the season.