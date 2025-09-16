Cameron Dicker has made an NFL all-time best 94.1 percent of his field goal attempts

Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker hit a career milestone when he attempted his 100th field goal on Monday night. He made it, and then made another, and is now 95-for-101 on field goals in his career.

That’s an accuracy rate of 94.1 percent, which is the best in NFL history among kickers with at least 100 field goal attempts. In fact, no other kicker is even over 90 percent; the second-place kicker on the all-time list is Justin Tucker, who made 89.1 percent of his field goal attempts in his NFL career.

Dicker went undrafted out of Texas, and his successful NFL career is another example of how bad NFL teams are at evaluating young kickers. While kickers like Roberto Aguayo and Jake Moody are drafted among the top 100 picks and get jobs handed to them, Dicker first signed as an undrafted free agent with the Rams but was cut in the preseason, then signed with the Ravens but was cut after two days.

Dicker finally got on the field in a regular-season game when he signed with the Eagles following an injury to their regular kicker, Jake Elliott. Dicker played one game for the Eagles, made all his kicks, was named NFC special teams player of the week for that one game, and was promptly cut when Elliott was cleared to return.

The Chargers signed Dicker from there, he was named AFC special teams player of the week for his second career game, and he’s been the Chargers’ kicker since.

Now Dicker has a place in NFL history, and the Chargers are thanking their good fortune that so many other teams passed on him first.