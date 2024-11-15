Cameron Dicker named NFLPA Community MVP for Week 11

The NFL Players Association announced on Friday that Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker has been named their Community MVP for Week 11.

Dicker hosted 30 people from the Friendship Foundation at the team’s win over the Titans last Sunday. The Friendship Foundation works with people from 8-35+ who are dealing intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Dicker treated the participants, caregivers and volunteers to premium seats and welcomed them on the field after the game came to an end.

“In Matthew 20:28, Jesus says, ‘Even as the Son of Man came not to be served but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many.’ This verse is the cornerstone of how to live like Jesus,” Dicker said in a statement. “I have been blessed with this life, and this verse is a constant reminder to live for something greater than myself.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Dicker’s foundation or the charity of his choice. He will also join the other weekly winners in being eligible for the Alan Page Award at the end of the year.